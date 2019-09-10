PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited a control room established at Civil Secretariat for monitoring the security of processions during Youm-e-Ashura, ARY News reported.

CM Mahmood Khan paid a visit to the control room along with provincial ministers, Inspector General (IG) KP Police, KP chief secretary and other high-level officials.

The chief minister also chaired a session during his visit where he was briefed by KP home secretary Ikramullah over security arrangements made across the province.

Mahmood Khan also asked different questions regarding the security arrangements during the session.

Youm-e-Ashur is being observed across the country on Tuesday (today) with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions are being taken out in all the cities and towns of the country amid strict security arrangements made with heavy deployments of law enforcement agencies.

As part of the elaborate measures to deter any untoward incident, cellular and internet services were suspended in various cities in view of the security measures to void any untoward incident during the processions.

There will be a partial ban on mobile phone and internet services, especially along the routes of Moharram processions.

The cities where cellular services will remain partially suspended include Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Benazirabad.

Interior Ministry has also put military troops on standby in the federal capital Islamabad in light of security arrangements during the month of Muharram.

According to the orders, 350 soldiers will be deployed in the federal capital for the assistance of Islamabad administration. The soldiers were given special powers under Article 245 of the Constitution.

PESHAWAR

In Peshawar, the main Alam and Zuljinah procession of Ashura will be taken out from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar today.

Fourteen other processions will also be taken out from different Imambargahs which will join the main procession. The procession after passing through its traditional routes will terminate at its starting point in the evening.

Similar processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah will also be taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

