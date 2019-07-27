Mahnoor Baloch is returning to television screens with telefilm

Veteran actress Mahnoor Baloch is making her television comeback after almost two years on Eid-ul-Azha with a telefilm.

The evergreen actress was last seen in film Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi in 2013 and her last drama aired in 2016.

The Eid telefilm titled Apni Apni Love Story is a romantic comedy which revolves around a Mamoo (Aijaz Aslam) and his niece (Sadaf Kanwal). It will be interesting to see Aslam in a light-hearted role.

The cast also includes Sadaf Kanwal, Azfar Rehman and Ayaz Samoo.

Model Sadaf Kanwal and other cast members have been posting BTS videos in which Mahnoor can be seen enjoying desserts.

Actor Ayaz Soomro posted a picture with Mahnoor and revealed the secret of her beauty. He wrote “I found the real secret of her beauty, it’s not just her face it’s the soul, she is one amazingly wonderful person. No arrogance, no tantrums, no show off but on the contrary she is so humble, so simple and so caring..” He admitted he was star struck by someone after a long time and respects the actress even more now.

Azfar Rehman also took to Instagram to share a picture with the starlet and captioned it “Some friendships are forever … with the ever so gorgeous Mahnoor.”

Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Kashif Saleem, the telefilm will go on air on Eid-ul-Azha on ARY Digital.

