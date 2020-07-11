20-year-old maid found dead in Lahore

LAHORE: A 20-year-old maid was found dead from Lahore’s Defence area here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the victim’s body was recovered from the house located in Lahore’s Defence area.

The deceased, identified as Aliya Kausar, has allegedly committed suicide, said police.

The police reached the scene after being informed and launched an investigation.

Earlier in January, the police had found a body of 16-year-old maid from a nearby sewage drain in Lahore’s Iqbal Town.

Read More: 11-year-old maid found dead in Lahore

A woman and her daughter were arrested over the murder charge.

Police had said the women killed teenage girl Uzma on January 18 and dumped her body in a nearby sewage drain.

Read more: PM Khan ends elite clubs’ ban on maids

Police had said the young maid was killed for eating from the girl’s plate. Following which, the lady of the house hit Uzma multiple times on her head with a steel dish and killed her, they added.

Comments

comments