Maid who got injured when PK-8303 crashed into residential area dies

KARACHI: A 12-year-old girl, Naheeda, who was injured when ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in the neighbourhood, passed away in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

Naheeda was a resident of Malir’s Jam Kunda Goth and worked at a house in Model Colony. She was burnt on 60% of her body.

At least 84 bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims have been identified and handed over to their families.

CM Murad in a statement said that out of the total, 84 bodies have been identified so far. He maintained that of the 84 bodies, 45 has been identified through DNA tests.

Murad further said that 13 bodies have been kept in different morgues and their identification process was underway. “9 bodies have been kept in Edhi morgue while 4 in Chippa morgue,” he said.

The visiting team of French experts that arrived here on May 26 to extend assistance in the PIA plane crash (PK-8303) probe returned to France on Monday morning upon completion of their task.

The French team along with two members of the Pakistani Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board boarded a Paris-bound flight at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. They also took the ill-fated plane’s black box and cockpit voice recorder with them to begin work on decoding them.

Except for two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead. However, no resident of the Model Colony’s Jinnah Garden, where the plane crashed, was among the deceased.

