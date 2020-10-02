Web Analytics
Doctor, husband acquitted in maid murder case

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore acquitted Dr Humaira and her husband in 14-year-old maid murder case after the accused and the victim’s relatives reached a compromise, ARY News reported on Friday.

The additional district and session judge Imran Shafi announced the verdict in the Sana murder case which stated acquittal of Dr Humaira and her husband, who were the employers of the maid allegedly tortured to death.

The acquittal was made after the accused and relatives of the deceased housemaid reached a compromise.

The Chung police had registered the murder case over the complaint of Sana’s family against the employers over the death of a teenage maid at their residence in Lahore.

During the investigation, it emerged that Dr Humaira and her husband Junaid had not taken the maid to hospital which led to Sana’s death at the residence despite she fell ill after facing frequent domestic abuse.

