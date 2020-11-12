Mainly dry weather to prevail in most parts of country

KARACHI: Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country with northern areas, Kashmir, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to experience partly cloudy weather conditions during the next 12 hours.

Smog or fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab while fog is expected in coastal areas of Makran during morning hours.

The maximum temperature recorded in Islamabad this morning was eight degrees Centigrade, Lahore 15 degrees Centigrade, Karachi 21 degrees Centigrade, Peshawar 10, Quetta and Murree six, Gilgit four degrees Centigrade and Muzaffarabad seven degrees centigrade.

On November 11, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Balochistan had issued alert about the first winter rain and snowfall in the province.

Rain-thunderstorm (with light Snowfall over hills) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah during Friday (night) to Saturday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said in its forecast.

The NDMA advised deputy commissioners to take precautionary steps during the rain and snowfall spell in the plains of northern Balochistan. The authority has directed the district authorities to keep the staff and heavy machinery standby for any contingency.

