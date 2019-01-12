Mainstreaming tribal areas among priorities: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday vowed to bring the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into the national mainstream.

Chairing a high-level meeting, PM Imran Khan ordered to provide health cards to 0.5 million families in the tribal areas by the end of January.

H said that the government wanted to bring the tribal districts at par with other developed areas of the country.

The prime minister directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure provision of all the basic utilities to the people of tribal areas.

PM Imran Khan directed to start recruitment process in police and other departments immediately so as to provide jobs to the local people. He said that the Erstwhile FATA was the most affected area from terrorism and said that PTI-led government is committed to resolve all the issues of the tribal areas.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan, on December 31, had said that the development and progress of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the facilities of education, heath, administrative issues and peace, PM Imran had ordered to expedite efforts to impose local government system in the tribal areas.

He also reviewed the next three months plan for the tribal areas and directed to provide jobs immediately to locals in health, education, police and other departments.

