QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday admitted for hearing an appeal challenging the acquittal of former MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai in a hit-and-run case.

A two-judge bench of the high court issued notices to the respondents, including Azhakzai to come up with their response to the appeal moved by the police department assailing a model court’s September 4 verdict of exonerating him from all charges in the case.

Read More: Cop’s family refutes compromise with ex-MPA Achakzai

The court will conduct the first formal hearing of the case in the second week of October.

On Sept 4, the model court in Quetta acquitted former provincial assembly member (MPA) Majeed Khan Achakzai in the traffic sergeant murder case due to lack of evidence. Judge Dost Muhammad Mandokhail had announced the verdict.

Read More: Ex-MPA Majeed Achakzai acquitted in traffic cop murder case

Traffic Sergeant Haji Attaullah was run over and killed in Quetta’s GPO Chowk allegedly by a vehicle belonging to then MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai in 2017. The traffic police officer had been seriously wounded in the accident and was taken to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Comments

comments