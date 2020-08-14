ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Friday that the federal government will remove the sense of deprivation of the citizens of Karachi and give ‘good news’ to the Karachiites, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar hinted ‘major changes’ in the metropolis under the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC). He criticised that the citizens of the economic hub of Pakistan were deprived of their basic rights by politicising its issues.

He said that the country’s largest port was located in Karachi and development of the metropolis was equivalent to the development of Pakistan. Umar added that many issues could be resolved within the boundaries of the 18th amendment if all stakeholders exhibit seriousness.

However, the federal minister did not disclose the details of the upcoming decisions which would change the fate of the metropolis facing severe troubles of power outages, shortage of clean water and destroyed infrastructure.

The statement came forth after the important meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Islamabad on Thursday. They discussed the matters related to rain disasters in Sindh and issues of Karachi.

PM Imran Khan had said that he was fully aware of the miseries of the citizens of Karachi and the federal government will not leave Karachiites alone.

Comments

comments