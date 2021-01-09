Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Major power breakdown hits parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, suffered a mass breakdown on late Saturday night, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the power outage was reported in Islamabad’s Red Zone, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multqn, Kasur and others.

Karachi’s 60 per cent area was without electricity as the K-Eclectic system collapsed after the Jamshoro transmission line tripped.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and his entire team wee working to resolve the issue.

 

A spokesperson of the National Power Control Center (NPCC) said that a technical fault in the system caused the major power breakdown in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner said that the National Transmission Despatch Company’s (NTDC) system has tripped, causing outage. He maintained, “It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The report is being updated———————–

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Hazara University rolls out dress code to end ‘rich and poor disparity’

Pakistan

PML-N suggests to field joint PDM candidates for upcoming by-polls

Pakistan

Pakistan rejects India’s malicious statement linking UN-designated individual…

Pakistan

Islamabad police arrest four ‘muggers’, Sheikh Rasheed lauds action


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close