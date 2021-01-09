Major power breakdown hits parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, suffered a mass breakdown on late Saturday night, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the power outage was reported in Islamabad’s Red Zone, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multqn, Kasur and others.

Karachi’s 60 per cent area was without electricity as the K-Eclectic system collapsed after the Jamshoro transmission line tripped.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and his entire team wee working to resolve the issue.

عمر ایوب وزیر برائے بجلی اور ان کی پوری ٹیم بجلی ٹرپ ہونے کے ایشو پر کام کر رہی ہے۔ میری ابھی ابھی ان سے بات ہوئی ہے انشاللہ جلد آپکو آپ ڈیٹ کرتے ہیں۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 9, 2021

A spokesperson of the National Power Control Center (NPCC) said that a technical fault in the system caused the major power breakdown in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner said that the National Transmission Despatch Company’s (NTDC) system has tripped, causing outage. He maintained, “It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal.”

NTDC system tripped. It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal. #blackout #electricity — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) January 9, 2021

