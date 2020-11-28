Major reshuffling expected in CAA after appointment of new DG: sources

KARACHI: Major reshuffling is expected in the Civil Aviation Authority after the appointment of Flight Lieutenant (r) Khaqan Murtaza as DG CAA, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

As per sources, the offices of Director and GM Commercial would be transferred to Karachi from Islamabad. The offices were shifted to the federal capital due to the non-appointment of the DG CAA.

The matter related to appointments of the senior and experienced managers at the biggest airports of the country is also under consideration. The junior staff working at the important positions would be sent back to their original posts.

On Friday, Civil Aviation Authority had announced the appointment of Flight Lieutenant (r) Khaqan Murtaza on its long overdue vacancy of Director General CAA.

According to a notification issued to that effect, the appointment of Flt. Lt. (r) Khaqan Murtaza is approved effective immediately and until further notice.

Khaqan Murtaza has previously served as Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation as well.

The notification of his appointment said he shall remain in this position until further notice.

On this development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik had felicitated the newly appointed DG CAA and wished him well for the job ahead.

