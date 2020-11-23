Major terror cell busted in Bajaur, two terrorists killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday busted a major terror module, killing two terrorists during a raid in Bajaur, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to details provided by the ISPR, the security forces while acting on a tip-off raided a hideout in Bajaur to bust a major terror module besides killing two wanted terrorists namely Zubair and Aziz ur Rehman.

“Those killed during the operation were involved in attacks on law enforcement personnel, government officials and other terror acts in Bajaur and Karachi,” the army’s media wing said.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists were receiving instructions for attacks on Pakistan soil from RAW-sponsored elements in the neighbouring war-torn country.

“One of the slain terrorists, Zubair was an operational commander of the terror outfit in Bajaur while the wife of another terrorist Azizur Rehman, was looking after the ladies wing of the terror module in Karachi,” the media wing said adding that the wife was arrested recently and handed over to police.

It is pertinent to mention here that security forces have carried out successful raids recently to neutralize terror elements in parts of the country.

A major terrorism activity was averted in Balochistan’s Kech district after security forces successfully conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a militants’ hideout, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on October 31.

The military’s media wing said that one hardcore terrorist was killed during the operation in Kech district, while a soldier of the Pakistan army was also injured during the exchange of fire.

According to ISPR, the wanted terrorist was involved in the killing of innocent people, extortion and attacking security forces.

A large cache of arms and communication equipment have also been recovered from their hideout, said the military’s media wing.

