Judgementall Hai Kya makers apologise on Kangana Ranaut’s behalf

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut got into a verbal spat with a journalist at the song launch of her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya.

She accused PTI journalist Justin Rao of running a smear campaign against her and writing ‘bad things’ about her previous release Manikarnika.

Following the heated argument, the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India formed in light of the incident, condemned her behaviour and announced to boycott the the Queen actor on Tuesday. They demanded a public apology from the starlet as well for insulting the journalist in an open letter to the makers.

In light of the controversy, Balaji Motion Pictures released a statement and said that they “would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident.”

The statement further reads, “We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Our film ‘JudgeMentall Hai Kya’ releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film.”

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya will hit the screens on July 26.

Comments

comments