Pakistani stylist Shoaib Khan has once again left everyone stunned with his impeccable makeup skills. He transformed himself into Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

Khan recreated her look from her popular debut film Bajirao Mastani, taking inspiration from the actor donning Anju Modi’s designer dresses.

Taking to Instagram, the stylist paid a tribute to the queen of Bollywood and said she inspires him.

“I have been blessed enough to meet them and be inspired by them. But there is this one person whom I have never met but she has left a prominent impact over my mind and my soul and that person is Deepika Padukone,” he wrote.

On how we went about the look, he said that he was initially quite nervous thinking whether he would be able to do justice to Deepika’s beauty until he saw a video of her quoting ‘To me, the body and soul are one.’

“It was at this moment that I realised that this is exactly what I need to do in order to bring out the perfect makeover,” he shared.

Earlier, as well Shoaib Khan expressed his fondness for the Padmavaat actor by recreating a look from one of her movies.

Khan is famous for his epic transformations of celebrities. He has taken on makeovers such as of late Malika-e-Tarannum or Noor Jehan, Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

