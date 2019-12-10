Pakistani makeup artist recreates Deepika Padukone’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’ look
Pakistani stylist Shoaib Khan has once again left everyone stunned with his impeccable makeup skills. He transformed himself into Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.
Khan recreated her look from her popular debut film Bajirao Mastani, taking inspiration from the actor donning Anju Modi’s designer dresses.
Taking to Instagram, the stylist paid a tribute to the queen of Bollywood and said she inspires him.
“I have been blessed enough to meet them and be inspired by them. But there is this one person whom I have never met but she has left a prominent impact over my mind and my soul and that person is Deepika Padukone,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
In this modern era of beauty apps and filtered images there is always that one person who stands out tall and create their own aura with an astounding and prominent features that reflect in their personality. In my personal journey of becoming a makeup artist I have seen a lot of ups and downs the society pressure and not to miss out the ^what ifs^ , in such journeys you always look out for finding inspirations , something that pushes you , makes you keep going forward something that keeps you inspired. In my journey I have made a lot of mentors. I have been blessed enough to meet them and be inspired by them. But there is this one person whom I have never met but she has left a prominent impact over my mind and my souls and that person is Deepika Padukone. Before I started creating this makeover I was nervous and iam someone who is usually not nervous rather over confident with what I do since I believe in myself so much. I was nervous over the fact that would I be able to pull this off? Would I be able to do justice to her beauty? I researched more and more every night looking deep into her numerous looks and still couldn’t gather the kind of confidence that was required to pull this off until one fine night where I saw a video of her quoting this beautiful rather soulful line *To me, the body and soul are one* It was at this moment that I realised that this is exactly what I need to do in order to bring out the perfect makeover. I really really hope that I have done justice to this beauty with brains in my most recent and most thoughtful make over. This ones for you my queen of Bollywood I hope this reaches you and delights you. Thank you for making me a better person without even meeting me , that is the kind of impact you have on your fans ! @deepikapadukone photography @glamstudio.photography #deepikapadukone #deepika #deepikapadukonefan #deepikaranveer #gabrielgeorgiou #sandhyashekar #shoaibkhan #shoaibkhanmua #mua #pakistanimakeupartist #pakistanimakeup #artist #makeuplover #makeupaddict #transformation #makeuptransformation #bollywood #bollywoodactresses #deewanimastani #bajiraomastani #mastanibai #beautiful #beauty
On how we went about the look, he said that he was initially quite nervous thinking whether he would be able to do justice to Deepika’s beauty until he saw a video of her quoting ‘To me, the body and soul are one.’
“It was at this moment that I realised that this is exactly what I need to do in order to bring out the perfect makeover,” he shared.
Earlier, as well Shoaib Khan expressed his fondness for the Padmavaat actor by recreating a look from one of her movies.
View this post on Instagram
Finally! The look I’ve been meaning to do for so long! My Inspiration, My Queen @deepikapadukone , arguably the most elegant and sensational actress I’ve ever seen! I just love every bit of her, be it her beauty, her acting skills or her personality! How smart & sophisticated this lady is with everything, the way she carries herself and pulls off every look is literally to die for! I have many favorite actresses but she’ll be my first love forever❤️ Photographed by @glamstudio.photography . . . . . #deepikapadukone #deepika #deepikaranveer #deepikapadukon #deepikapadukonefans #deepikapadukonefc #deepika_padukone #ranveersingh #gabrielgeorgiou #sandhyashekar #bollywood #bollywoodactresses #makeuptransformation #fanofdeepika
Khan is famous for his epic transformations of celebrities. He has taken on makeovers such as of late Malika-e-Tarannum or Noor Jehan, Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.