Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman set free after striking plea bargain

HYDERABAD: The National Accountability Court (NAB) on Wednesday accepted the plea bargain of Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman, the son of Pakistan People’s Party deceased leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim.

Jalil-u-Zaman was released by the NAB court after the submission of the plea bargain report.

As per details, Jalil-u-Zaman submitted showed his consent to strike plea bargain, which was accepted by the graft-buster body.

He then submitted a pay order of Rs15 million in a case related to his alleged corruption while being Taluka Nazim of Hala.

After acceptance of the plea bargain, Zaman stands disqualified for 10 years.

Read more: Balochistan mega corruption scandal: NAB accepts Raisani’s bargain plea of Rs2 bn

It may be noted here that the NAB had Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman, the son of Pakistan People’s Party deceased leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim, last week from his Karachi’s residence.

Later, he was shifted to Hyderabad for the remand.

Sources had said Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman is accused of embezzlement of funds while being Taluka Nazim of Hala. He was summoned by the graft-buster body in August, but he did not show up.

Comments

comments