THATTA: Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday escaped unhurt after shuttle bus service, he was travelling in during Thatta visit, lost a wheel, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal minister reached Thatta today where he visited Asia’s largest necropolis –Makli and other archaeological sites in a shuttle bus service launched by the Sindh government to facilitate visitors and provide them full information regarding an old civilization.

During the tour, the shuttle bus service carrying the federal minister and other tourists suddenly lost a wheel. The minister and other officials accompanying him remained unhurt.

Shafqat Mahmood and others were immediately shifted to another shuttle bus.

The shuttle service belongs to the Sindh Department of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities. Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Shah inaugurated this service named Makli Necropolis Shuttle Service back in 2017.

The federal minister also inspected the historic Shahjahan Mosque in Thatta. Deputy commissioner Thatta, and officials of the department of archeology briefed the minister in detail regarding the historic places and national heritage sites in Thatta.

Later on, the minister reached Hyderabad and visited the newly renovated Talpur Mir tombs.

According to historians, the graveyard of the Makli hill is one of the largest funerary sites in the world which spread over 12 square kilometres.

The necropolis provides a unique view of an old civilisation. Because of its cultural and archeological importance, in the 1980s UNESCO listed the Makli necropolis as a world heritage site.

The areas of this necropolis, Makli hill comprises about 35 monuments and contains four different schools of architecture and art made from stone to brick and glaze. Makli features several large funerary monuments belonging to royalty, various Sufi saints, and esteemed scholars.

