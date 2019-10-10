Malala Yousafzai needs study tips to survive university’s final year

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is looking for advice to get through the final year of university.

She is currently studying at the prestigious Oxford University. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Back at university for my last year and I know it will be the toughest one yet. What are your best survival tips?”

Back at university for my last year and I know it will be the toughest one yet. What are your best survival tips? #Askingforafriend 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ARBxogMrI8 — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2019

Many people gave her some useful tips.

Actress Mira Sethi suggested her to eat more without guilt.

Journalist Meher Bokhari said time management is the key!

Anna suggested not to forget catching on some sleep.

Kevin’s advice is to develop a good relationship with instructors and most importantly help others.

The 22-year-old joined the world’s top-ranked university in 2017. Back then, she shared her thoughts on attending her first-ever lecture.”5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls’ education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford.”

5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford. pic.twitter.com/sXGnpU1KWQ — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2017

Malala was shot on October 9, 2012, by a Taliban gunman as she rode home on a bus after taking an exam in Swat Valley.

