Malaysian group demands UN stop HR violations in Kashmir

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations has called upon the UN to intervene without any delay to stop gross violations of international laws by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Malaysian council said the worsening human rights violation and forced demographic change to alter Kashmir from a Muslim majority populated territory to a Hindu dominated region is a dangerous path, a statement said, adding a regional instability will be an imminent outcome if this is not checked.

MAPIM has called upon @UN to intervene in case of Ms. Andrabi & her associates to protect their human rights; demanded that India must be held fully responsible for atrocities & crimes against humanity in #IIOJK. 2/2#JusticeforAsiyaAndrabi — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 6, 2021

Voicing serious concerns over Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, the Council stressed that India must be held fully responsible for the crimes being committed against humanity in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It said India has no right to abrogate Kashmir’s autonomous status and it must refer to the UNSC resolution for a plebiscite to be conducted for the people of Kashmir to decide their own future.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations demanded that the concocted charges against Asiya Andrabi must be dropped and she should be released unconditionally. It called upon the UN to intervene in the case of Asiya Andrabi and her associates to ensure protection of their human rights.

