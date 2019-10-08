Malaysian PM says he raised Kashmir issue with Modi during EEF

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad pressed for finding ways and means to sort out the Kashmir dispute.

Talking to media at Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian premier said he had also raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they met on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said according to United Nations Resolutions, Kashmir dispute must be resolved as it is Malaysia’s policy not to resort to violence but to resolve issues through negotiations, arbitration and the court of law.

Mahathir said, despite a United Nations resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied by Indian forces.

India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem as ignoring the United Nations would lead to other forms of disregard for the UN and the Rule of Law, Mahathir stressed.

Meanwhile, the inhumane curfew in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is continued on the 65th consecutive day today.

All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against the repeal of the special status of the territory by India, as per Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

The people continue to face immense hardships due to the heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communication. The continuous lockdown creates a severe shortage of food and medicines across the occupied valley.

