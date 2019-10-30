NEW YORK: A debate was held on the topic on Women rights and peace, prosperity in the United Nations Security Council today where Pakistan was represented by the outgoing Pakistani UN designate, Maleeha Lodhi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Lodhi talked about how the atrocities being inflicted on poor, helpless, defenseless Kashmiris were impacting day to day lives of the people, specifying women.

Lodhi said that the women in Kashmir were suffering immense mental and physical torture at the hands of tyrannical India, the curfew imposed on illegally occupied disputed territory by India has been a hard pill to swallow for Kashmiri’s but they refuse to bend the knee and give in, becoming more cognizant of what was around them and what their rights are.

Lodhi claimed that the troops on ground deployed by India to keep Kashmiri’s at bay were committing rapes and other nefarious crimes in the disputed land to cultivate an atmosphere of constant fear.

This was Maleeha Lodhi’s last appearance at the United Nations forum and would henceforth be replaced, the entire hall clapped in the favor of Lodhi as a show of respect and admiration on her last address to the council.

Lodhi said that she took pride in being the only woman to have represented Pakistan in its 70-year history at the United Nations (UN) as ambassador.

