ISLAMABAD: Responding to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shehzad Akbar’s allegations that former premier Nawaz Sharif used the Islamabad airport to pump ill-gotten money into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM), PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan on Friday challenged him to come up with documentary evidence to back up the charges.

A day earlier, Mr Akbar alleged the former premier received kickbacks and commission in the Rs105 billion New Islamabad airport project.

Speaking in ARY News’ Bakhabar Savera morning show, he termed the accusations baseless and based on surmises.

Malik Ahmed Khan said he would stop appearing on TV shows if Shehzad Akbar proves the accusations.

He asked if the govt had any evidence, why was not it brought to the high court which is seized with the hearing of the CSM case or why didn’t the State Bank of Pakistan and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) take cognizance of the alleged wrongdoing.

About the former prime minister’s health, he said the incumbent government tried to muddy the health issue, adding the PML-N supreme leader was allowed to go abroad by a medical board on the basis of his medical report.

Malik Ahmed Khan accused the government of indulging in propaganda on Sharif’s health, terming the Punjab government’s latest letter requiring the former premier to submit complete details of his medical reports based on mala fide intentions.

