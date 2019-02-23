Senior politician Malik Zafar Raan joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and prominent politician Malik Zafar Raan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Raan announced to join the ruling political party after meeting PM Imran Khan and expressed complete confidence over PTI’s top leadership and its vision.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has successfully ended occupation of two political parties [from national politics] and inculcated new thinking among people,” said Malik Zafar Raan.

Raan criticised that previous rulers had adopted policy to neglect South Punjab, creating poverty, deprivation and backwardness among the locals belonging to the region.

Read More: PM Imran orders to set up South Punjab secretariat by mid-2019

PM Imran Khan congratulated the politician and expressed hopes that Malik Zafar Raan will play vital role for fulfillment of PTI’s manifesto.

“We have prioritised to remove feeling of deprivation among people belonging to South Punjab while our government will actively play role for development process in accordance with public need,” said premier.

PM Khan vowed that PTI will bring new local government system in order to commence empowerment of nationals on grassroots level.

Earlier on January 24, the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced to form a ‘civil secretariat’ for South Punjab by July 2019. He made the announcement after chairing a special meeting with South Punjab parliamentarians at the Foreign Office.

