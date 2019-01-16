Man accused of stealing goat beaten to death in police custody

QADIRPUR RAN: Police allegedly tortured a man, accused of stealing a goat, to death on Wednesday in Qadirpur Ran city, ARY News reported.

Imran was apprehended for allegedly stealing a goat. The 27-year-old man was kept in torture cell for three days instead of jail custody.

The SHO Inspector Falak Sher and ASI Naveed Irfan of Qadirpur Ran police station have been arrested on directive of the IG Punjab Police for the death incident.

Family of the victim staged a protest demonstration on Nishtar Road seeking justice in the murder. Imran’s father has lodged an FIR against the culprits. Mother of the victim said his son was innocent.

Inspector General Punjab Police Spokesperson Nabila Ghazanfar said departmental action would be taken against the deplorable incident. “Highhandedness is not acceptable at any cost,” she said.

A housemaid namely Saima was allegedly subjected to torture for 13 days in the men’s lock-up at Chak Jhumra Police Station over alleged charges of theft, ARY News learnt few days ago.

A video acquired by ARY News shows a video statement of Saima, a woman viciously tortured in Faisalabad.

Saima in her video statement can be heard saying that she was innocent and the police were torturing her through various means.

“Cops are putting hot water into my mouth in the name of investigation over charges of theft,” Saima said.

