Man hurls acid at fiancée over marriage refusal in Jaranwala

JARANWALWA: In a shocking incident, a man hurled acid at his fiancée over her family’s refusal to marry her off to him in Jaranwala city in Faisalabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said the victim suffered burn injuries as a result of the acid attack and has been referred to a Faisalabad hospital for treatment due to her critical condition.

The parents of the girl had broken off their daughter’s engagement with the accused who insisted on marrying her and upon their refusal poured acid on her. The accused, identified as Kamran, along with his accomplice Akmal attacked the girl with acid.

There was no immediate word on whether they have been arrested or not.

