Man throws acid over four children in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: A man threw acid over four children in Haq Town of Sadiqabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the accused was a teacher of the children, who was asked not to teach the children over harassment allegations.

Getting furious over the decision, the accused threw acid over the children, but was caught by the residents of the area, when he was trying to flee away from the scene.

The injured children were rushed to the THQ hospital.

In a separate acid attack incident, last month, a man hurled acid at a girl over refusal to marry him in Okara.

Read more: ATC awards 34 years jail term, fine to acid attack convict

Rescue officials had said the victim suffered burn injuries as a result of the acid attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the relatives of the girl, the incident occurred in the market. The suspect was already married and wanted to contract second marriage with their girl, the relatives said.

