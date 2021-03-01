Man allegedly hurls acid on wife in Ahmedpur Sharqia

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA: In yet another incident of acid attack in the country, a man on Monday allegedly threw acid on his wife in Ahmedpur Sharqia, a tehsil in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Dera Nawab area of Ahmedpur Sharqia, where a 22-year-old woman suffered serious burn wounds on her legs, shoulders and back after her husband threw acid on her.

The woman has got a case registered against her husband as it was the second such case registered by her. In the previous case, she had blamed her husband and in-laws for torturing her.

The police while commenting on the matter said that the woman is said to be out of danger and they would soon arrest the culprits involved in the heinous act.

Acid attacks have been reported in the country frequently and in another such incident recently, a man in October 2020 allegedly threw acid on two sisters after one of them refused his marriage proposal in the Faisalabad area of the Punjab province.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kot Umar Farooq area of Faisalabad where an accused identified as Aleem threw acid on two sisters after one of them refused his marriage proposal.

The incident occurred when both of them, aged 15 and 13, went to their neighbor, they said adding one of the victims suffered burn wounds at her face while the other sustained injuries at her back.

Both the sisters have been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The accused was able to flee from the scene as police claim that they have started a hunt for him.

