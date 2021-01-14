Web Analytics
Man nabbed after attempting to smash ATM by using tool

A suspected man has been arrested by Riyadh police who allegedly attempted to smash an ATM machine by using a tool to steal cash in Saudi Arabia.

However, he failed to smash it and ran away in a car without having a number plate, Gulf News quoted the spokesperson of the Riyadh police.

In an action later, the suspect was arrested and his car was seized besides registration of a case by the police.

Police said that the accused was moved to the public prosecution for further questioning and trial.

