Man arrested for drugs after calling cop to report a possible break-in

PHOENIX: A 42-year-old man from Arizona was arrested by Phoenix Police after the recovery of a huge quantity of illegal drugs and cash in his home.

Police said that John Harbison, 42 called cops to report a possible break-in at his residence near 15th Ave. and Roosevelt St. on February 28, reported KSAZ-TV.

After being allowed to enter his apartment, the responding police officers found a huge cache of narcotics in plain view.

According to police, officers found 6,000 fentanyl pills, 392 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, and $4,685 in cash besides recovering a scale, plastic bags and needles were also found.

On the other hand, cops found no sign of a break-in at the residence. The evidence followed the cops to arrest the man for possession and sale of dangerous narcotics. Later, the man was released on bond and was due back in court on March 10.

