Man arrested for blackmailing girl in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have rounded up a blackmailer from Peshawar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused was blackmailing a girl using her illicit pictures. The action was taken by the FIA cybercrime wing after complaint against the accused.

The accused was taken into custody after recovery of evidence of blackmailing.

Earlier, the FIA, on January 5, had arrested 10 people involved in online fraud activities and lodged an FIR against them in Karachi.

Three of the alleged culprits were involved in a forgery incident in 2016 also, the FIA has apprised. The investigation body had filed a case against the criminals.

The FIA cybercrime deputy director had said the felons had committed fraud of more than Rs15 million and they were arrested from Okara, Peshawar and Karachi.

