Police in Burlington have taken into custody a man who went on a crime spree, fleeing a crash scene, stealing a truck, and then leading police officials on a chase before crashing again.

According to Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, the man crashed a stolen vehicle, then fled on foot, stole a truck and crashed it before being placed under arrest by the police Friday last.

A police officer received a report of a crash in the area of Deep Creek Church Road and Roney Lineberry Road north of Burlington at 3:07 pm. The driver reportedly got out of the crashed vehicle, fled the scene on foot, and stole a truck and trailer from a nearby home.

The police later found the truck going on Deep Creek Church Road at 3:08 pm and attempted a traffic stop. They took up the chase after the driver failed to stop.

After eight minutes of the pursuit, the suspect crashed the truck and fled on foot. A short time later, he was found hiding in a small wooded area near the 500 block of Smith Steet in Burlington and arrested.

Identified as Jacob Austin Price, 27, of Burlington, he faces multiple charges, including one count of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of felony flee to elude arrest motor vehicle, one count of felony breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property, and two counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property

He is charged with carelessness, driving while license revoked, and failing to stop at a stop sign. His bond is set at $130,000.

