Man arrested for smuggling four deer in Umerkot

UMERKOT: The Sindh police seized four deer in an operation conducted near Umerkot district of Sindh province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Khokhrapar police halted a jeep at check post and recovered four deer of a rare specie from the vehicle being transported to Hyderabad from Tharparkar.

Police arrested the accused and registered a case against the offender. The police handed over the recovered precious deer to the Wildlife department.

Earlier in June, the railway police officials had foiled a bid to smuggle expensive Chinkara deer hidden inside a wooden box from the parcel office at Karachi Cantt Station.

The railway police officials said that two expensive Chinkara deer had been recovered from parcel office at Karachi Cantt Station today. The deer were hidden inside a wooden box booked as cargo from the parcel office.

The deer were handed over to wildlife department by the police officials, said Superintendent Police (SP) Railway Police Karachi.

Comments

comments