Man arrested in Karachi for claiming fake insurance of vehicle  

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended a man in Karachi over claiming fake insurance of his four-wheeler vehicle, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused got a fake case registered with the police, claiming that his vehicle has been stolen and applied for its claim with the insurance company.

During a probe, it was revealed that he staged all the story to claim fake insurance of the vehicle. “He disabled the tracker from the device and sold it to another person,” they said adding that he also registered a car theft case with the police authorities in 2019 to claim the insurance.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Sindh police carried out a raid to recover the vehicle and arrested the person.

In January 2020, a Pakistani man was jailed in United Kingdom (UK) for faking his death at a Karachi hospital and later approaching the insurance company to claim an around 1 million euros, approximately 171 million Pakistani rupees fraud while impersonating as his wife.

He also used a bogus death certificate claiming being buried at a cemetery in the city after dying of a heart attack at a local hospital, which authorities later found does not exist.

According to a statement issued from the Insurance Fraud Enforcement department of the City Police London, a man has been sentenced after he impersonated his partner on the phone to try and fake his own death in Pakistan and make a false insurance claim worth a total of £999,999.

