Man ‘hiding heroin in bed sheets’ arrested at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The customs officials on Sunday arrested a man at Allama Iqbal International Airport trying to smuggle a sizable quantity of heroin to a foreign country, ARY News reported.

The officials arrested the man and seized seven kilograms of heroin that he had concealed in bed sheets. The man was due to board a Doha-bound plane. The customs’ team also noted the name of company whose name was printed on the consignment.

Sources in the customs department said the officials had decided to expand the scope of investigation and further arrests could be made in this regard.

On Feb 22, customs officials had arrested a foreign passenger at Jinnah International Airport and seized around one kilogram of cocaine that he had hidden in his luggage.

The arrested passenger hailed from Africa. He was caught by the customs officials during screening of his luggage. The man had hidden cocaine under handle of his bag. According to sources, the drug is worth over Rs 20 million.

In a similar smuggling attempt at the Peshawar airport some days ago, the Anti-Narcotics Force and Airport Security Force, in a joint operation, had foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport who had concealed drugs in a Ludo board game and his shoes.

