Man arrested over refusing to anti-polio vaccination to his children

HYDERABAD: The police on Wednesday arrested a man over refusal to administer anti-polio drops to his children in area of Hiraabad, ARY News reported.

A man identified as Sameer Qureshi refused to administer his children anti-polio drops and misbehaved with the team, when the door of his house was knocked.

On the refusal, the team informed the local police of the area, who took Sameer into custody.

The Sindh government last year had made polio vaccination mandatory in the province.

As many as 332268 children under five years of age in all four talukas of Hyderabad district are being administered anti-polio drops to save them from the crippling disease.

According to the focal person on polio Dr Masood Jaferi around one thousand vaccinators have been engaged in immunizing anti-polio drops to children in Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas of the district, and added that 244 area incharges, 11 taluka supervisors and medical officers of 83 union councils of the district are monitoring the performance of vaccination teams.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded the efforts of Pakistan for polio eradication.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Pakistan would soon become a polio free state though joint efforts and expressed satisfaction over the measures and reforms taken by the government.

