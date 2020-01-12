Man held in ATM hacking cases found dead in police station

AGARTALA: A man, who had been arrested in automated teller machine (ATM) hacking cases, found hanging inside a police station under mysterious circumstances in West Tripura district of India on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police said that the suspect, Sushanta Ghosh, 38, committed suicide inside the lavatory of the West Agartala Police Station.

According to the details, Indian police’s cybercrime team had arrested the suspect from his residence Lankamura on the charges of hacking ATMs. Later, the man was produced before a local court which handed him over to the police on two-day physical remand.

His body was found hanging inside the police station on the second day of his physical remand.

The police officials said that he went to the bathroom around 3:45 am on Sunday night. When Sushanta Ghosh did not come out of the bathroom after couple of minutes, the guards started searching him and found his body hanging from the ceiling of the lavatory.

Sources said that Sushanta Ghosh was allegedly associated with an international racket that had hacked 60 bank accounts in Tripura.

Several human rights organizations raised questions over the Ghosh’s demise in police custody and demanded of the government to initiate a judicial inquiry into the incident.

