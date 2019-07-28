Web Analytics
Man attacks wife with acid in Karachi

Acid

KARACHI: A husband threw acid on his wife over a domestic dispute in the Korangi area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The married woman identified as  Abida, suffered burn wounds in an acid attack by her husband and shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect fled the scene after throwing acid on his wife.

This is the third case in Karachi in recent days in which a woman was subjected to a brutal attack by her husband.

Earlier on Friday, another woman who allegedly became a victim of her husband who threw acid on her has died of her wounds today (Sunday).

The woman, identified as Ruqaiya, was admitted to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital with critical that took place at her house located in Shah Rasool Colony.

