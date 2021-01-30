WATCH: Man transports bee colony by carrying queen in fist

In an astonishing moment, a beekeeper has been filmed carrying a bee colony by carrying the queen in his fist while thousands of the insects swarmed over his entire arm.

A video shared on the social media platforms shows the worker seemingly unfazed, leisurely walking down the street with his left arm covered by bees.

Taken in the Dominican Republic, the cameraman asks the beekeeper why he doesn’t get stung by the bees, to which the man simply replies: ‘They know their owner’.

He also asks whether the bees produce honey on him. The man says ‘No, I’m going to put them in a box now.’

‘And do you have the queen on your hand? Because they are where their queen is,’ the cameraman continues. ‘Yes. I have it in my fist,’ the beekeeper confirms.

The footage has also sparked a discussion on Reddit as people wondered how the Dominican beekeeper managed to transport the colony this way.

One user explained that the swarming occurs when a new queen bee emerges, a chunk of the previous colony breaks off to start a new hive.

At this point, the bee swarm looks absolutely scary but it’s the most docile ever because it’s only looking for a new home while protecting the queen,’ the user said.

‘Since the queen, in this case, doesn’t feel threatened and isn’t being harmed, the rest of the swarm just follows along.’

