Man bites snake in India; both die

GUJARAT: A 60-year-old, Parvat Gala Baria, bit a snake in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, India, after the reptile bit the man too, a village official said.

The unusual incident happened in Ajanwa village in Santrampur tehsil.

The village head said: “Parvat Gala Baria was standing near a spot where maize was being loaded from a field onto a truck. A snake slithered out and while others there ran away, he continued to stand claiming he had caught snakes earlier,” an Indian news website reported.

“He grabbed the snake which retaliated by biting him on the hands and face. However, Parvat bit back and killed the snake too,” he said.

The man was rushed to a hospital in Lunawada town and then shifted to another medical facility in Godhra but died later in the day from the poison of the snake, the village head said.

The area’s police have registered a case, an official said.

