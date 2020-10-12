Web Analytics
No Mask: Man breaks shop window after being refused service

CALIFORNIA: A man broke a shop’s window after he was refused service for not wearing a face mask in Imperial Beach, California.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, the San Diego Sheriff’s department said the man walked up to a shop in Imperial Beach but he was refused service because he was not wearing a mask.

 

The officials said that the man walked outside and used a skateboard to break a shop window, causing $400 in damage.

Sharing the video on the social networking website, the police sought people’s help in identifying the man who smashed the shop window, Fox5 reported.

“Someone might recognize his clothing, backpack or demeanor. He is wanted for vandalism after he was refused service for not wearing a face mask,” said the San Diego Sheriff’s department.

