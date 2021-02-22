Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man caught on camera spitting on roti while baking

NEW DELHI: In a shameful incident, a man was caught on camera spitting on roti while baking during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the stomach-churning video, the man can be seen deliberately spitting on each roti before putting it in tandoor at a wedding in Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh.

 

Sources said that the man was baking rotis in Aroma Garden on February 16, when one of the guests noticed it and recorded the video. Later, he shared the video on social media.

The police took notice of the issue after the video went viral on social media. Netizens shared the video on Twitter and tagged Meerut Police, urging them to take action. Later, the police arrested the accused.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: 139-year-old house moved to new address costing millions

Offbeat

APPALLING: Child died inside washing machine that was turned on

Offbeat

WATCH: Mugger steals shopper’s firearm before holding him at gunpoint

Offbeat

‘Thieves’ leave cash at store doorstep after taking water bottles


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close