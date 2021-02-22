NEW DELHI: In a shameful incident, a man was caught on camera spitting on roti while baking during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the stomach-churning video, the man can be seen deliberately spitting on each roti before putting it in tandoor at a wedding in Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said that the man was baking rotis in Aroma Garden on February 16, when one of the guests noticed it and recorded the video. Later, he shared the video on social media.

The police took notice of the issue after the video went viral on social media. Netizens shared the video on Twitter and tagged Meerut Police, urging them to take action. Later, the police arrested the accused.

