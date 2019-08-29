Faisalabad man caught on CCTV breaking into ATM

FAISALABAD: A man has been caught on a CCTV camera hacking into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in the Kachehri Bazar area of Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CCTV footage depicts the alleged thief breaks into the ATM machine and then makes off with a number of ATM cards.

He is also claimed to have withdrawn an amount of Rs64,000 using one of the stolen cards.

In the footage, the man can also be seen making a face while staring into the CCTV camera and the ATM screen.

Following the incident occurring few days back, a citizen, Samiullah, whose money was allegedly stolen, approached the police station concerned to register an FIR of the theft.

So far no action has been taken by the police.

