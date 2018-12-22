Man climbs cellphone tower in Islamabad, demands premiership

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising incident, a man climbed a cellphone tower in Islamabad’s Blue Area and demanded premiership to come down, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police, the man belonging from Sargodha climbed up a cellphone tower in Blue Area prompting police and rescue agencies to reach the spot.

As police tried to bring him down, the man maintained that he will only climb down if they promise to make him prime minister or else the authorities should make arrangements for Prime Minister Imran Khan to talk to him on matters of national interest.

Police and rescue agencies said he demanded premiership to pay off the country’s loans and steer it out of financial crisis.

Shafaat Ali steps in

As the man refused to climb down despite negotiations and assurances from police, authorities asked mimicry artist Shafaat Ali to talk to him in Imran Khan’s voice.

As the man talked to Shafaat Ali for about five minutes thinking he is talking to the PM himself, he climbed down.

Police have taken the man into custody and have moved him to the area police station.

Shafaat Ali Speaks to ARY News

As ARY News approached Shafaat Ali, the artist said that he is thankful to God Almighty as his talent helped save someone’s life but added that he had to make a lot of effort for the man somehow recognised PM Imran’s voice.

“I heard someone else too tried to mimic Imran Khan’s voice and talk to him but he threw away the phone so I had to make a lot of effort,” said Shafaat.

The popular mimicry artist also revealed how he persuaded the man to climb down.

“I offered him finance ministry for he thought he could steer the country out of financial crisis,” said Shafaat Ali.

The artist concluded by saying that such people are mentally ill and deserve our affection for they are more sensitive than the people around them.

Comments

comments