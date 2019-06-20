Man climbs electric pole in Lahore

LAHORE: Perturbed by unemployment and domestic issues, a young man climbed up an electric pole in a Lahore neighbourhood in wee hours on Thursday, ARY News reported.

However, he was brought down unhurt with the help of a snorkel by a rescue team after successful negotiations.

According to rescue sources, the citizen climbed an electric pole in the provincial capital’s Babu Sabu Interchange area.

Upon being informed of a man having climbed the electric pole, a rescue team rushed to the site and held negotiations with him to convince him to get down.

After an hour of negotiations, the man was brought down with the help of a snorkel and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical examination.

A letter was recovered from his pocket, appealing to Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan to address his grievance.

He wrote in his letter that the rich looted the country but the poor are being made to pay to make up for the loss.

