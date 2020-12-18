Man with cocaine capsules in stomach caught at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled on Friday a bid to smuggle drugs into the country.

According to ANF officials, cocaine capsules were found in the stomach of a passenger, named Ifeanychukwu Emmaunel, at the Lahore airport. He was subjected to checking upon arrival from Nigeria via Qatar, resulting in the discovery of the drugs. The alleged smuggler was taken into custody and an investigation launched.

On December 14, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had arrested two men at the Islamabad airport for attempting to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia.

Muzaffar and Muneer had swallowed more than 30 heroin capsules before boarding the plane. They were handed over to the Anti-Force Force (ANF) and a first information report (FIR) was lodged against him.

Sources within the ANF said further investigation against the arrested smugglers was underway.

