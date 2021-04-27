Man throws coins into plane engine for ‘good luck’

BEIJING: In a bizarre incident, a man who was flying for the first time, threw coins into the engine of the plane for “good luck”, forcing the airline to cancel the flight in China’s Shandong province.

According to the details, the incident took place at an airport in Weifang. A male passenger named Wang was scheduled to fly from Weifang to Haiku on a Beibu Gulf Airlines flight GX8814 when he threw a handful of coins into one of the propellors of the flight, thinking it can bring him good luck.

Fortunately, the staff was soon alerted about the coins in the engine after workers found coins on the ground during the pre-takeoff inspection.

Wang reportedly admitted having thrown six coins wrapped in red paper inside the plane’s engine. The staff managed to recover all the coins but the flight had to be cancelled due to safety concerns, Times Now News reported.

All 148 passengers were forced to do deboard and wait for another flight until the next morning.

Following the incident, WAng was arrested by the police.

