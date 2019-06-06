Man commits suicide after killing wife, two children in Quetta

QUETTA: A man shot dead his wife and two children over a domestic dispute before committing suicide in Quetta, ARY News reported.

The tragic incident took place on the second day of Eidul-Fitr in Khilji Colony near Sariab Road, police said and added that rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico legal formalities.

The officials said that they were sure what drove the man to kill his family and commit suicide but added that some domestic altercation reportedly triggered the incident.

The police have registered an FIR of the incident and started investigations.

Earlier on March 16, a man had shot himself after killing his wife and three children over a domestic dispute in Rai Chand area of Chiniot.

According to police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the City police station.

They had said the man, identified as Ejaz, killed his wife and three children and later committed suicide by shooting himself over a domestic dispute.

Upon being informed about the incident, a police team led by DPO Anwar Khetran had reached the site and began investigation by collecting evidences.

