Man cuts teenager’s throat after failed sexual assault in Faisalabad  

FAISALABAD: An unidentified man on Thursday cut throat of a teenage boy after a failed sexual assault in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the boy was found in a critical condition near Jhal underpass in the city and after being informed, rescue officials shifted the boy to the hospital. Sources said that his condition was out of danger.

Talking to ARY News, the boy, Abdullah said that he was a resident of Islamnagar area of Faisalabad and had went to shrine of Hazrat Baba Noor Shah Wali. He said that a driver took him forcefully to the underpass and attempted sexual assault. The boy said that the man cut his throat with a piece of glass over resistance and fled away from the scene.

Read More: Punjab witnesses sharp rise in number of child abuse cases

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of child abuse cases sharply increased in Punjab province during the last seven months as the figure stands at 126 as per statistics recorded by the provincial government.

The Punjab government had witnessed alarming rise in the number of child abuse cases as 126 children were subjected to the crimes during the last seven months across the province.

According to the government statistics, 126 cases had been registered with the concerned departments and 129 persons were nominated in the cases.

