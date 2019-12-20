Woman kept husband’s dead body in freezer to get pension

A man, who possibly died some 10 years back, was found dead in a refrigerator with a notarized letter claiming that his wife has nothing to do with his death.

The incident was reported in United States where the police recovered the body of Paul Edward Mathers from Utah state, after over 10 years of his death from the freezer.

Mather’s wife also died recently and her body was also recovered from the residence. It apparently looked as she concealed the death from authorities to collect social security and veteran’s affairs benefits.

Police authorities in Utah claimed that they found Mathers’ body on November 22, when a law enforcing authority team was conducting a welfare check at an apartment. The police found two bodies, one of them of wifeJeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, who recently died while other body was found from the refrigerator in the house.

“Police also found a letter, believed to have been penned by Paul Edward Mathers and dated December 2, 2008, stating that his wife was not responsible for his death,” said Tooele City Police Seargent Jeremy Hansen while talking to local US media.

Officials believe Mathers, who was 58 when he disappeared, died sometime between February 4 and March 8, 2009. Hansen explained that he was known to have been terminally ill prior to his disappearance.

The woman who notarized the letter allegedly claimed that she stamped and signed it without reading it. The police official claimed that there was other relevant information included in the letter but declined to disclose the document’s full contents.

The only advantage police found, the widow could have availed from the death of her husband is receiving an amount worth at least $177,000 in government payouts in the decade, said the official.

Authorities are investigating the case from different angles and have not ruled out murder in the case.

