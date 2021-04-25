Man dies after kite string slits his throat in Lahore’s Harbanspura

LAHORE: In an unfortunate incident, a man lost his life due to loss of blood after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Kite string slits throat of an ex-army man in Lahore, as police failed to effectively impose ban on kite-flying in city.

The incident occurred near Harbanspura Underpass in Lahore, where a motorcyclist named Manzoor 51, a resident of Kahna in Lahore, lost his life after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat while he was driving a motorbike.

The victim was immediately transferred to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) where he succumbed to the severe injury.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing formalities.

Kite flying is continuing despite the ban across the province, especially on Fridays and Sundays.

The citizens have urged the concerned authorities to strictly implement the ban on kite flying so road accidents and loss of human lives can be avoided.

After the incident, CCPO Lahore has suspended the SHO of the Harbanspura police station over failure in imposition of kite-flying ban in the area, where the incident took place.

CCPO Lahore had earlier made it clear that action would be taken against the concerned SHO, where the kite flying incident will be reported.

