Man dies of heart attack on Sialkot-bound flight

PIA Sialkot London flights

SIALKOT: Pakistan-origin, British national died of a heart attack during a flight while travelling to Sialkot from London.

According to airport officials, a man, identified as Khalid Pervez was traveling to Sialkot from London by a PIA flight PK/778 on Wednesday when he suffered a massive heart attack and died on the spot.

Later, the airport officials handed over the body to his grieved family after necessary formalities.

Jehlum was the native city of the deceased.

Earlier in October, an 80-year-old man on a British Airways flight from London to Bangkok died of a heart attack.

AirNetLive reported that cabin crew on flight #BA9 performed CPR on the man for 40 minutes but he died an hour before the plane arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in the Thai capital.

